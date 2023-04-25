Key highlights

The Ye! Community of the International Trade Centre (ITC) with assistance from Google and WIPO will host the Youth Ecopreneur Awards 2023 at the World Export Development Forum (WEDF) in Mongolia as well as grant young entrepreneurs a cash prize of $5000.

These set of young people will be able to participate in the Google Start-up Academy and receive mentoring, visibility, and skill-building opportunities.

Benefits of the award

$5,000 in cash prize

International Exposure

Technical assistance from World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO)

Mentorship

Access to the Google Startups for Sustainable Development Programme

Links to investors for additional funding

Sponsored travel to Mongolia

Eligibility criteria

The award is specifically for youth entrepreneurs who are committed to making a positive impact on the planet through sustainable business practices.

The entrepreneur must be a youth under 35 years;

The Business:

Must be majorly run by a young person.

Must be registered in an eligible country. See the list here.

Must promote sustainability, circularity, and/ or the green economy.

Application

The application deadline is April 28, 2023, and top global finalists will be able to pitch at the World Export Development Forum in Mongolia on June 27, 2023.

Click here to apply

About the Ye! Community

The ‪Ye! Community is the global platform, powered by the International Trade Centre (ITC), rendering assistance to young and aspiring business owners to create meaningful enterprises and advance economic growth.‬

Entrepreneurs under the age of 35 can connect with tools, resources, mentors, opportunities, and a network of their peers, through the Ye! Community online platform. The community has more than 23,000 people, inclusive of young business owners, mentors, financial backers, and business support organizations.

Young entrepreneurs have access to a community both online and offline thanks to the Ye! platform. Through this platform, young entrepreneurs can connect without boundaries through the Ye! Community online platform to collaborate, find partners, and get support.

The community’s network of physical and online communities, known as Ye! Chapters further the empowerment of young entrepreneurs and these chapters are regional networks of young entrepreneurs and partners that offer peer support, access to expertise, opportunities for business expansion, and capacity building. It is also a neighborhood network that strengthens the work on a global scale by connecting the International Trade Centre’s (ITC) assistance with the demands of young entrepreneurs.