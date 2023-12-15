Konga today announced that it will launch a new online store in Nigeria on December 15, 2023. Customers will now have the opportunity to discover and shop Apple’s innovative lineup of products and services with a wide range of accessories online.

“We are excited to be launching an online store in Nigeria where customers will have a first-class shopping experience. Customers who want to learn more about Apple’s full lineup of products and other items can now access these online,” said Head of e-Commerce at Konga Group, Mr Melvin.

On Konga.com, Apple products are available to customers including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and a range of accessories.

Further Information about Konga’s new online store, can be found at Konga.com.