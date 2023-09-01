Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has lined up a star-studded collection of globally renowned brands for another edition of the popular Battle of the Brands which goes live on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Battle of the Brands, a much-anticipated campaign exclusive to Konga, offers shoppers and other bargain hunters a chance to enjoy the best deals and special offers from a variety of top brands across product categories.

This year’s edition of the annual campaign features a strong cast of global brands representing diverse product categories including Home and kitchen, Computing, Mobile Phones, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Electronics, Fashion, Beauty, Health and Personal Care (BHPC), Wine & Spirits and much more.

A lot is on offer for customers of Konga, with the various brands set for a price war which will heighten the excitement levels for shoppers. Also adding to the excitement are Flash Sales, Products of the Day and Brand Day, among others.

Customers who make payments with their Visa Signature Card from Access Bank can equally take advantage of a 20% discount on their shopping carts.

Furthermore, shoppers can enjoy same-day delivery of their orders via KongaNow. Every item tagged KongaNow is absolutely guaranteed by Konga and is primed for delivery within one to six hours.

There is also an opportunity to enjoy unlimited free delivery via Konga Prime, a subscription package exclusive to customers of Konga. Special prices for bulk purchases and corporates will also be on offer.

Interested participants can anticipate the actual days set aside for their preferred brands across categories via a calendar set up by Konga. September 1st, 5th & 8th will see Home & Kitchen brands such as Nexus, Scanfrost, Hisense and Binatone, among others, take centre stage.

For Beauty, Health and Personal Care (BHPC) brands such as L’Oreal, Nivea and Durex, etc., Sept 4th & 11th is D-Day.

Leading mobile phone brands including Apple, Samsung, Infinix, Tecno, Nokia and Xiaomi will have their day on the Konga platform on September 4th, 6th & 11th, while Computing and accessories giants such as HP, Lenovo, Zinox, Asus and others have been scheduled for September 7.

It will be the turn of Nestle, Unilever, Honeywell and other FMCG brands on September 2nd & 9th. Electronics giants namely Thermocool, Polystar, LG and others will compete for the attention of shoppers on September 6th, while Power & Auto brands – Sumec Firman, iPower, APC, Bluegate, etc. – will dominate September 7th.

Wine & Spirits lovers can access the best deals from Martell, Hennessy, Jameson and others on September 1st & 8th, while Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to September 5th to spice up their wardrobes.

For each day, Konga will showcase the best offers and deals from various brands in similar categories to help guide the decisions of shoppers.

Konga Battle of the Brands kicks off on Friday, September 1, 2023 online at www.konga.com. Shoppers can also grab the deals on offer in every Konga store nationwide.