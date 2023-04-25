Article Summary

Forbes to earn over $20 million in 2023 from various sources, including royalties, brand partnerships, merchandise sales, and concert tours.

Davido’s recent comeback concert was a huge success and attracted critical praise, and his recently released fourth studio album, Timeless, has already hit #2 on Billboard’s World Album chart and garnered over 2 billion streams.

As one of the most successful African artists of this era, Davido has inked endorsement deals with Pernod Ricard’s Martell Cognac, Infinix Mobile, and Puma, and he is expected to earn even more as he travels the world to promote his latest album and collaborate with FIFA for the 2022 World Cup Soundtrack.

David Adeleke, the renowned Nigerian music artiste has been projected by Forbes to set new records in 2023 with projected earnings exceeding $20 million. This impressive sum is expected to come from a variety of sources, including royalties, brand partnerships, merchandise sales, and successful concert tours.

Before now, Davido has already earned numerous accolades for his work, and his continued success promises to be an exciting and noteworthy development in the world of music as his many talents, combined with his tireless work ethic, make it clear that he is a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Davido, who is featured on the cover of the Forbes Under 30 Africa list, is billed to headline the American Business magazine’s 30 Under 30 Africa Summit in Gaborone. He is widely recognized as Africa’s beat ambassador, with his music streamed more than 2 billion times.

Timeless concert

Davido’s anticipated comeback concert, held on Sunday night at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), was one for the books. It was an unforgettable time for his fans that had yearned for some live performance and new music from their favorite who was off the radar for five months

At the concert, Davido and his team erected what could pass for the biggest stages in Africa for the musical event. The stage was a replica of the national theatre, one of Nigeria’s notable edifices. It was the first of its kind concert in Nigeria by anyone.

His recently released fourth studio album, Timeless, has already attracted critical praise and digital plays. Within the first ten days of its release, the album hit #2 on Billboard’s World Album chart, after it was streamed over 133 million times—with over 43 million streams in the US market alone. The album has garnered over 1.9 million views on Youtube as of the time of writing, which equates to $29 thousand.

Generally, Google, YouTube’s parent company, pays content creators a portion of the ad revenue generated from their videos. The payment is done per 1,000 views which has helped Davido hit $29 thousand in less than a month, other streaming services on which Davido is expected to hit big are Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music among several others.

As one of the most successful African artistes of this era, Davido has inked endorsement deals with Pernod Ricard’s Martell Cognac, smartphone maker Infinix Mobile, and Puma. His music represents a modern fusion of African and international influence.

As Davido travels the world to promote his latest album, he is expected to earn an even greater sum in the years to come. With over 2 billion streams and the honor of being chosen by FIFA to lead the 2022 World Cup Soundtrack collaboration with “Hayya Hayya (Better Together).”

Davido has solidified his place as a prominent global figure in the music industry. This recognition is a testament to the quality of his work and the immense popularity he has garnered among fans around the world. With his unique sound and undeniable talent, Davido is set to continue breaking boundaries and pushing the limits of what is possible in the world of music.

His many successes serve as a source of inspiration and encouragement to aspiring musicians everywhere, and his journey is one that promises to be full of excitement, achievement, and continued growth.