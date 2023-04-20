On April 20th, dog lovers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts alike will celebrate the unofficial holiday dedicated to our furry friends and the meme-inspired cryptocurrency known as Dogecoin.

What is Dogeday, and what is Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Bitget, a leading crypto exchange is celebrating Dogeday, an unofficial holiday celebrated annually on April 20th by followers and traders of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a joke based on the popular Doge meme. The crypto was originally generated with no inherent use case to poke fun at the crypto market but has since become a legitimate player in the cryptocurrency space.

The day is called Dogeday, but Dogecoin does not have any actual milestones related to this day. In fact, April 20th has been designated the unofficial holiday for weed beforehand, and it is said that the Dogecoin community chose this day to be Dogeday just for the sake of funsies, fully embracing the jokester and lighthearted spirit of the OG memecoin.

The holiday has gained popularity in recent years, largely due to the rise of Dogecoin. While Dogeday is not an officially recognized holiday, social media platforms are usually inundated with memes, messages, and videos bearing the hashtags #Dogeday and #DogeDay420 on April 20th, as enthusiasts take to the internet to celebrate.

So, “What are the traditions of Dogeday?” one may ask. Well, there is no definitive answer. Some make memes, some trade $DOGE to push the digital currency’s value, while some donate Dogecoin to charities. The holiday is for everyone and you can do anything you want to celebrate, as long as it follows the spirit of “Do Only Good Everyday”! The Moon is the limit!

Dogecoin, the Mama of All Memecoins

Since its creation, Dogecoin has gained a loyal following and has been used to fund various charitable causes. But it wasn’t until 2020 that Dogecoin exploded in popularity, thanks to endorsements from high-profile figures such as Elon Musk and Mark Cuban on Twitter.

The rise of Dogecoin also led to the birth of “memecoin,” a term used to describe cryptocurrencies that are created based on internet memes, have no intrinsic use case, and are supported by zealous online traders and followers. Memecoins have become increasingly popular in the cryptocurrency space, with coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon (ELON), and Baby DogeCoin (BABYDOGE) gaining traction in a short period of time.

Despite the irony of memecoins, they have become a legitimate part of the cryptocurrency landscape, with some investors seeing them as a way to make quick profits. However, it’s important to remember that investing in cryptocurrencies, especially memecoins, can be highly speculative as well as risky, so they should be approached with caution.

As Dogeday approaches, let’s take a moment to honour the cultural phenomenon that is Dogecoin. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency enthusiast or not, Dogeday is a time to relax, not take things seriously, and have some fun together. For Dogeday 2023, Bitget will celebrate the day by hosting a meme creation campaign, and the winners will be rewarded a total of $500 worth of DOGE! Let’s paws and celebrate!

Feeling ready? Register now and explore the wonderful crypto world at Bitget!

Disclaimer: Nairametrics is not affiliated with any cryptocurrency company. Kindly refer to the SEC rules on Digital currencies before making any investment decision.