Key highlights:

This was disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, in its Electricity Report Q3-Q4 2022, Revenue collected by the DISCOs during the period stood at N202.62 billion in Q3 2022 from N188.41 billion in Q2 2022.

Customers

The report noted that the total customer numbers in Q3 2022 stood at 10.94 million from 10.81 million in Q2 2022, showing a rise of 1.20%.

In Q3 2022, metered customers stood at 5.02 million from 4.96 million in Q2 2022, indicating a 1.33% increase.

However, on a year-on-year basis, this grew by 5.71% from the figure reported in Q3 2021 which was 4.75 million. Similarly, estimated customers stood at 5.91 million in Q3 2022, higher by 1.09% from 5.85 million in Q2 2022.

Revenue

The report added that Revenue collected by the DISCOs during the period stood at N202.62 billion in Q3 2022 from N188.41 billion in Q2 2022, showing a rise of 7.54%, it said:

“ Revenue collected by the DISCOs during the period stood at N202.62 billion in Q3 2022 from N188.41 billion in Q2 2022, showing a rise of 7.54%.

“On a year-on-year basis, revenue generated rose by 5.56% from N191.95 billion in Q3 2021. Electricity supply in Q3 2022 stood at 5,024 (Gwh) from 5,227 (Gwh) in the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, electricity supply declined by 8.53% compared to 5,493 (Gwh) reported in Q3 2021.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier this year that Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) revealed distribution companies (DisCos) in Ibadan, Ikeja, and Abuja recorded the highest number of metered customers as of June 30, 2022.

According to NERC, Ibadan DisCo recorded 828,061 metered customers with a 38.67% performance, followed by the Ikeja DisCo which recorded 686,705 metered customers with a 52.89% performance, and lastly the Abuja DisCo which recorded 710,870 metered customers with a 61% performance.

The report by NERC further disclosed that since the updated Meter Asset Provider (MAP) and the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) regulations of 2021, there has been a sustained improvement in the deployment of end-use customer meters. This, in turn, has improved transparency in customer-DisCo relations.

On a DisCo-by-DisCo basis, Abuja, Eko, Enugu, Ibadan, Ikeja, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, and Yola DisCos recorded increments of 31.96%, 98.28%, 62.91%, 40.01% 154.75%, 157.65%, 8.72% and 100% from the numbers of customers metered as of Q1 2022.