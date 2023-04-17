Key Highlights

INEC suspends its REC for Adamawa State, Yunusa-Ari, for his action of declaring results in the Governorship election in the state.

The commission’s Administrative Secretary in Adamawa State, was asked to take charge of its affairs with immediate effect.

INEC conveyed its message through a letter addressed to the Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Yunusa-Ari, to keep away from the office as well as all activities of the commission in the state.

This follows his illegal declaration of results in the just concluded supplementary elections for the Governorship poll in the state, an action the commission declared as null, void and of no consequence.

The directive is contained in a letter dated April 17, 2023, and signed by INEC’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, where the commission’s Administrative Secretary in Adamawa State, was asked to take charge of its affairs with immediate effect.

What INEC is saying

“I hereby convey the Commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the Commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect”.

In case you missed it

Confusion appears to trail the governorship election in Adamawa State as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Dahiru, as the winner of the election amid protests.

However, INEC Headquarters in a statement shortly after the announcement said that the declaration is null, void and of no effect and subsequently suspended the collation of results of the supplementary election in the state.

The INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, in the statement said,

Okoye in the statement said, ‘’ The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of a winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

‘’The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect. Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

‘’The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately. Detailed statement to follow shortly.’’