The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME). The UTME which was earlier scheduled to commence on April 29, would now start on April 25, 2023.

The board disclosed this on Sunday in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin. He said the adjustment in the date of the UTME was to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments.

Why the shift

Explaining that the examination was shifted to adjust to the calendar of other institutions, Benjamin said:

“The board hopes that no citizen will be denied the opportunity of exercising their civic responsibilities. It should be noted that the board does not have the liberty of shifting forward its examination as other public examinations are billed to commence their exercises in early May 2023.

“Yet another factor is the need to accommodate those institutions with stable academic calendars to resume as scheduled.”

Mock UTME to hold April 18

The JAMB spokesperson also said that the board would hold its rescheduled mock UTME on April 18, 2023. While noting that JAMB had earlier conducted its 2023 Mock-UTME on Thursday, March 30 in 725 centers across the country, he said the exercise ran into some technical hitches in some centers, thereby denying some candidates the opportunity to sit for the examination.

He said the board’s mock examination was designed for the purpose of testing its preparedness and that of its partners for the UTME as well as giving prospective candidates the opportunity to have hands-on experience in the CBT test environment.

“It is, therefore, in order to give those candidates, who were unable to sit for the examination owing to no fault of theirs, the opportunity to take the examination that the mock examination had been rescheduled to hold on Tuesday, April 18,” he said.

He said that candidates who were present and screened for the examination but could not sit for it had been rescheduled to retake the mock examination on April 18.

Benjamin added that the result of the candidates who successfully took the mock examination on March 30, had been released.

He said the board would continue to partner with relevant agencies of government to ensure that its candidates got the best. He said the board also solicited the understanding of all as it delivered on its critical mandate.