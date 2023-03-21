Key highlights:

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate for the Labour Party has finally filled a petition with the election tribunal.

This comes after Obi promised to fight for what he believes is a stolen election mandate.

INEC has come under heavy scrutiny for the way results were collated and announced in some areas.

Peter Obi the Presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has filed a petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday morning by started Dr Yunusa Tanko Chief Spokesperson LP- PCC

Peter obi had earlier insisted that he won the election and would explore all legal and peaceful options to prove that and reclaim the mandate of the people.

Elections Tribunal

Dr Yunusa Tanko in his statement said the party will begin the process of reclaiming the people’s mandate, he said:

“It is official the Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja.

“The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started.”

Backstory

Peter Obi, following Saturday’s Presidential polls last month, insisted that he won the election and would explore all legal and peaceful options to prove that and reclaim the mandate of the people.

Obi stated this a short while ago during a world press conference in Abuja. According to him, Nigerian voters were robbed of their true choice.

The presidential candidate, who was almost broke down during the press conference, said that the election failed to meet the requirement and cannot be adjudged credible.

He stressed that the election will go down as one of the most controversial elections in Nigeria’s history, adding that the “Labour party won the election and I will prove it.’’

What you should know

Baba Datti Ahmed, the Vice- President candidate of the Labour Party also announced that they will challenge INEC’s decision which announced Bola Tinubu of APC as the winner of the Presidential elections.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party secured 6,101,533 votes of the 24,965,218 total votes cast. Mr Obi also used his Twitter handle to inform Nigerians that he will also be giving a world press conference “shortly”.

“The result did not meet minimum criteria for a transparent free and fair election, in addition to the most condemnable attacks, violence, voter intimidation and suppression”

“The election violated INEC conducts and guidelines, the electoral act and the constitution,

“As evident, the institutions of the state that should ensure the sanctity of the elections, subverted the will of Nigerians.

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu won with a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his major rivals; Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who garnered 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who secured 6,101,533 votes of the 24,965,218 total votes cast.

Meanwhile, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 1,496,687 votes.