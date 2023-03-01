The Labour Party of Nigeria announced that it will challenge INEC’s decision which announced Bola Tinubu of APC as the winner of the Presidential elections.

This was disclosed by Baba Datti Ahmed, the Vice- President candidate of the Labour Party, who ran alongside Peter Obi.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party secured 6,101,533 votes of the 24,965,218 total votes cast. Mr. Obi also used his twitter handle to inform Nigerians that he will also be giving a world press conference “shortly”.

Poor conduct: Datti Ahmed revealed the election did not meet the minimum criteria required, he said:

“The result did not meet minimum criteria for a transparent free and fair election, in addition to the most condemnable attacks, violence, voter intimidation and suppression”

“The election violated INEC conducts and guidelines, the electoral act and the constitution,

“As evident, the institutions of the state that should ensure the sanctity of the elections, subverted the will of Nigerians.

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu won with a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his major rivals; Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who garnered 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who secured 6,101,533 votes of the 24,965,218 total votes cast.

Meanwhile, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 1,496,687 votes.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that Tinubu is declared, returned and elected president, having satisfied the requirements. He said:

“That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC has satisfied the requirements of the law and scoring the highest votes is hereby declared winner and elected,” Yakubu said.

Update: We are doing to court to challenge election result, says Datti Baba Ahmed. He also calls on Nigerians to vote Labour at governorship elections next week pic.twitter.com/x45Y4XySoN — Eniola Akinkuotu (@ENIBOY) March 1, 2023