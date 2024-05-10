President Bola Tinubu has ordered the swift completion of all uncompleted inland dry ports nationwide to boost commerce, international trade, and job creation for Nigerians.

Tinubu issued this directive during the inauguration of an inland dry port in Funtua, Katsina, on Thursday.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, the President emphasized that inland dry ports would support economic diversification in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

He instructed the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the Nigerian Shippers Council to ensure the full utilization of the dry ports, aiming to decongest seaports and streamline international business operations, describing the inauguration of the Funtua Inland Dry Port as a significant step forward in the development of the Nigerian economy. He noted that the infrastructure would greatly contribute to job creation in the region.

The President highlighted that the Federal Government is undertaking extensive road rehabilitation to facilitate the movement of goods from seaports to dry ports in the hinterlands.

He urged the Katsina State Government and the local community to treat the facility as a national asset and protect it for the overall benefit of the country.

Improved trade with Niger Republic

In his remarks, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, noted that the Funtua Inland Dry Port is one of six dry ports approved by the Federal Government and completed by the current administration.

Oyetola highlighted that it would facilitate trade with Niger Republic, Chad, and other neighboring African nations. He encouraged all stakeholders to take advantage of the port by utilizing its services.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr. Pius Akutah, emphasized that with the port’s utilization, the region would witness a significant increase in trade volumes. He assured that the council would ensure the dry port’s management adheres to established regulations.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Funtua Inland Dry Port, Alhaji Umaru Mutallab, had remarked that the facility would contribute to economic development in the region and the country at large. Mutallab explained that it would create numerous opportunities in the entire North-West zone, attracting people to the town for work.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for completing the project, which would also enhance the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Call for extension of AKK to Katsina

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State thanked the Federal Government for situating the project in Funtua. He urged the government to rehabilitate the rail lines from Zaria to Funtua for seamless transportation of goods from seaports to the area.

He also called for the revival of the moribund textile industry to generate more job opportunities and requested that the AKK project be extended from Zaria to Funtua to attract further investments.