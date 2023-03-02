The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has broken his silence following Saturday’s polls, insisting that he won the election and would explore all legal and peaceful options to prove that and reclaim the mandate of the people.

Obi stated this a short while ago during a world press conference in Abuja. According to him, Nigerian voters were robbed of their true choice.

The presidential candidate, who was almost broke down during the press conference, said that the election failed to meet the requirement and cannot be adjudged credible.

He stressed that the election will go down as one of the most controversial elections in Nigeria’s history, adding that the “Labour party won the election and I will prove it.’’

This is a developing story…