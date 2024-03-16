Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election, has criticized the Accountant General of the Federation for conducting a workshop for State Commissioners of Finance in London while Nigerians face economic hardship.

In a statement on Saturday, Obi noted that the Accountant General of the Federation’s office demonstrates a lack of sensitivity to the country’s troubling situation through this action.

The past governor of Anambra State asserted that Nigerians should come together to disavow and decry such wasteful activities.

Writing on his X handle Obi said “Nigerians must vehemently denounce and condemn the decision of Nigeria’s Accountant-General’s Office to hold a workshop in London. This decision is not only unacceptable but also deeply troubling on multiple levels.

“Given the prevailing hardship in the country and the pitiable State of our national currency, any public function abroad amounts to insensitivity on the part of the government and any agency or individuals involved.

“First and foremost, it represents a blatant disregard for fiscal responsibility and prudent expenditure of public funds.

“ At a time when Nigeria is grappling with economic challenges, including inflation, currency devaluation, and a widening budget deficit, it is utterly irresponsible to squander taxpayer money on extravagant overseas workshops.

“The resources allocated for such purposes should be directed towards addressing pressing domestic needs, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation.”

Backstory

The recent workshop in London on public financial management and international public sector accounting standards (IPSAS), hosted by the office of the accountant-general of the Federation (OAGF), has sparked widespread public outcry from Nigerians.

Some have responded to the workshop by suggesting it represents governmental wastefulness, given the ongoing economic crises, including a high inflation rate, that the country is facing.

However, Bawa Mokwa, the director of press at the accountant-general’s office, clarified that the workshop in the UK is an annual event, not a singular occurrence, explaining the reasoning for its location.

Mokwa said the event was held in the UK because the facilitators are residents of the country.

“It is an annual event. The OAGF members present at the meeting are sub-committees of FAAC.

“Members of the implementation committee are commissioners of finance of the 36 states.

“They usually go to the UK to do it annually because the resource persons are resident in the UK and they implement it to the letter,” he said.