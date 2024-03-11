Neveah Limited, has announced a substantial salary increase for all its employees.

This unconventional move came on the heels of the financial hardships faced by many workers due to the economic recession. With rising inflation, increasing costs of living, and stagnant wages, many Nigerians have been struggling to make ends meet.

The company’s CEO, Mr. Ibidapo Lawal in a statement at the weekend, revealed that starting this month, all employees at Neveah will receive a salary bump of over 44 per cent on average, with some workers receiving an increaseof up to 70%.

The increase will bring the average salary at Neveah to well above industry standards and is expected to have a significant impact on the overall morale and motivation of the workforce.

Consequently, Neveah’s decision to increase salaries by such a significant percentage has been met with widespread praise and appreciation from employees and industry experts alike.

“We understand the challenges that our employees are facing, and we want to do everything we can to

support them during these difficult times.

“We believe that investing in our employees is not only the right thing to do morally, but it also makes goodgood business sense. Happy and financially stable employees are more productive, engaged, and committed to the company’s success”, he said.

Employees at Neveah were thrilled by the announcement, with many expressing their gratitude for the company’s generosity and commitment to their well-being. Industry experts have also applauded Neveah’s decision, citing it as a positive example of how companies can support their employees during times of economic uncertainty.

About Neveah Limited

Neveah Limited is a leading indigenous commodities exportcompany in Nigeria that deals in agro

commodities, base metals and minor metals. The company exports to over 15 countries within

Europe, Asia, and North America.Working closely with select suppliers for its materials, Neveah provides the best products at the most affordable prices to its global customers. In 2022, Neveah Limited was awarded Sectoral Exporter of the year by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council

(NEPC). Most recently, the company was ranked 18th on Financial Times London list of Africa’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies.