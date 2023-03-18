Key highlights

Voters in the VGC area of Lagos State have been told by INEC officials that their polling units have been moved to another location

INEC reportedly said it would not come to the polling units where the election was held on February 25 in VGC

Voters are accusing the INEC of trying to disenfranchise them

Voters in the Victoria Garden City (VGC) area of Lagos State have expressed disappointment at the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to relocate their polling units on the day of the election.

This is according to verified videos released by voters in the area, including a Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli.

More details: The voters said they arrived at the polling unit early this morning and were told that the polling units in the area have been relocated to the ‘express’, away from where they voted during the February 25 elections.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, the actress could be seen at her polling unit saying:

“Okay guys, it’s 8.30 AM, we are set up and fully set up. All the polling units are here, but INEC has said they are not coming into VGC. They are going to set up on the express. Why would we? Thousands of people are in VGC here, but they say they are not coming in. Please tag INEC, and tell them, this is where we have always voted here. We voted here the last time. Please we thought we were not going to have any drama this time.”

In another verified video by another voter from the area, he lamented that relocating the polling units would amount to automatic disenfranchisement from many people voting in the area. He said:

“We risked our lives and everything and they (INEC) are hoping many of us would not vote and stay at home. This is totally unacceptable. This is automatic disenfranchisement. The voters may be discouraged. They would rather stay at home than risk their lives. INEC, we ask you to call your officials to order and relocate to VGC so we can vote.”

No response from INEC: As of the time of filing this report, there is no official response yet from the INEC on the reasons for the relocation of the polling units.

Meanwhile, Nairametrics observed that there has been a low turnout of voters for the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly Election in Lagos State. Unlike during the last presidential election, as of 10 am, many polling stations were still waiting for voters to come out.