A corporate disclosure that was signed by Company Secretary Alaba Williams noted that the appointments follow the retirement of Mr Aminu Babangida as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr, OluwafunshoObasanjo as Non- Executive Director effective from March 18, 2023.

This is a result of the expiration of their tenure as directors on the board of the bank in compliance with the prescribed tenure non-executive directors under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Code of Corporate Governance for banks.

Profile of Bashir: According to the bank, Bashir was the chairman of the Board of the Finance and General Purpose Committee and was appointed to the board of Unity Bank Plc on November 21, 2017. He was a member of the Board of Credit Committee, Board Governance and Nominations Committee and Board Risk Management and Audit Committee amongst others.

Bashir is an accomplished and versatile individual with vast experience in both the public and private sectors. He has proven to be a passionate leader, with a track record of successful management, and extensive knowledge of operations and project management.

He holds a postgraduate diploma from Abubakar Tafawa Belewa University, Bauchi, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Business School of Netherlands.

Profile of Obasanjo: Professor Iyabo Obasanjo is an associate professor, Faculty Affiliate, in the Africana Studies Program at the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia, USA. She was also an Assistant Professor at the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg Virginia, USA, State Commissioner for Health, Ministry of Health, Ogun State and a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Obasanjo studied Veterinary Medicine at the University of Ibadan. She furthered her studies at the University of California, Davis, USA and acquired a Master’s in Preventive Veterinary Medicine (MPVP) she also has a PhD in Epidemiology, Minor: Immunology from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, USA.

She is a multi-skilled professional with very robust years of experience, proven problem-solving and strong leadership skills. She has over the years demonstrated the ability to develop positive business relationships, evidenced by remarkable track records.

Profile of Halima: Ms Halima Babangida is a proven visionary, strategic leader and turnaround manager that translates business strategies into maximum earnings at minimum cost. She is an expert in enhancing profitability, developing strategic initiatives, and international relationships and she is very knowledgeable in implementing necessary controls to ensure compliance and hitch-free business.

She studied Business Management at the AGSB Universality, Switzerland and Business Administration at Montreux School of Business, Switzerland. She has cognate experience in stevedoring, logistics, the farming/food chain industry and the real estate and property management businesses.