Key highlights

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and Custodian Investment Plc have proposed dividends for their shareholders.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has proposed a dividend of ₦2.00 per share subject to approval at the AGM, with a qualification date of March 4, 2023, and a closure of the register date of April 4, 2023.

Custodian Investment Plc has proposed a dividend of ₦0.55 per share subject to approval at the AGM, with a qualification date of March 31, 2023, and a closure of the register date of April 3, 2023.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and Custodian Investment Plc, two financial services companies based in Nigeria, have announced proposed dividends for their shareholders.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc announced a proposed dividend of ₦2.00 per share.

The dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to take place on April 28, 2023.

The dividend has a qualification date of March 4, 2023, which means only shareholders who own shares in the company on or before this date will be eligible to receive the dividend.

The payment date for the dividend has not yet been announced.

Custodian Investment Plc has announced a proposed dividend of ₦0.55 per share. The dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s AGM, which is scheduled to take place on April 12, 2023.

The dividend has a qualification date of March 31, 2023, which means only shareholders who own shares in the company on or before this date will be eligible to receive the dividend.

The payment date for the dividend is April 13, 2023.

Both companies have also announced the closure of register dates for their dividends. Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc’s closure of register date is April 4, 2023, while Custodian Investment Plc’s closure of register date is April 3, 2023. This means that anyone who buys shares in either company after these dates will not be eligible to receive the dividend.

What you should know

Investors should keep these dates in mind when considering buying or selling shares in these companies, as they may impact their eligibility to receive the dividend.

Dividends are a distribution of a portion of a company’s earnings to its shareholders.

They are usually paid in cash or for additional shares of stock.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward their shareholders for their investments and can be an important source of income for investors.