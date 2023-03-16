The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) debunked the allegations of alleged exclusion of Nigerians from certain regions as Ad-Hoc Staff for Governorship/State Houses of Assembly Election.

INEC disclosed this in a statement late Wednesday night, adding that it read with great concern allegations on social media in respect of the removal of all Igbos and South-South staff in Lagos state from participating as ad-hoc staff in the state on the 18th of March, 2022.

They urged the general public to shun fake news, misinformation and disinformation and also allow INEC in Lagos state to focus on the forthcoming election.

Erroneous accusation: They said it has become imperative to correct the erroneous accusation in some quarters and put the record straight, adding that:

“The ad-hoc staff( collation officers) engaged during the Presidential/ National Assembly election on 25th February 2023 in Lagos state were 738 in Number in Mind that three elections were held.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Agbaje MFR, did not at any point in time engage in any telephone conversation with the three candidates mentioned ( Obidients, Sanwo-Olu and Tinubu), adding that he does not have their phone numbers.

INEC added that the alleged phone conversation did not happen.

Fabrications: INEC also noted that going from the above frivolous accusations, it is obvious that the orchestrated stories were fabricated to impugn INEC and taint the reputation of Mr OLusegun Agbaje.

“Without mincing words, the Lagos REC is a Man of integrity, and sincerity, fully committed and dedicated to the service of the commission and the entire citizens of Nigeria, irrespective of ethnicity or political affiliation.

INEC urged the public to “shun fake news, misinformation and disinformation and also allow INEC in Lagos state to focus on the forthcoming election in order, to achieve the desired result.

In case you missed it

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) earlier this week insisted that it has no preferred candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial elections, as Nigerians question its neutrality following the just concluded presidential elections.

INEC noted it would not tolerate a repeat of the irregularities experience at the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections across the state, adding:

“INEC has no political party and it is not supporting any candidate, we are for Sokoto State and Nigeria.

“Any violator during the coming elections will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. This, we are not going to fail.

“More so, any INEC staffer who in any circumstance is found wanting will be decisively dealt with, nobody and I repeat nobody is above the law.”