The number of discharged passengers from the Train- bus collision accident in Lagos has risen to 66, with 30 still in admission.

This was disclosed in a press update by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi on Wednesday in Lagos.

He added that no other fatality was recorded among the survivors of the accident.

Update: Prof Abayomi noted that back-to-back surgeries are being conducted on patients that needed surgeries at LASUTH to ensure everyone is discharged as soon as possible, he added:

“Total number of patients on admission as of today, 15th of March, 30.

“There are 26 patients at LASUTH, two at General Hospital, Odan-Lagos and another two at General Hospital, Gbagada.

“A total number of passengers discharged as of today is 66.”

The Commissioner also added that the fatality figure from the accident remains six persons including two at the site of the accident and four at LASUTH during resuscitation.

In case you missed it

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) revealed earlier that it has commenced the construction of underground pass and overhead bridges at the 11-level crossings across Lagos State to avoid accidents.

Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidet Okhiria, said that the corporation had started the separation of the road from the rail in Oyingbo and Ebute-Metta.

11 flyovers at level crossings are expected in Lagos

The NRC boss said, “We will have 11 flyovers within Lagos and we cannot do them all simultaneously. We are constructing them in batches.

“Before now, we constructed barriers and they were vandalised; we even built automatic barriers which were also vandalised.

“Although we have been repairing them, especially the automatic barriers, they do not last for a week after such repairs.

“It is either they hit the barriers with vehicles or people vandalise them overnight.’’

NRC to deploy technology to alert road users

Okhiria said that NRC management had planned to get gatemen to stop vehicles and avoid accidents while passing through the level crossings.

He said that NRC would deploy men and technology to alert road users whenever trains approached the level crossings.

Okhiria, who noted that people obeyed simple traffic regulations worldwide, accused Nigerian motorists of usually violating traffic signs.