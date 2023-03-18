The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC warned that any staff bearing an identity card with the inscription ” Complete Access” is on illegal duty.

INEC disclosed this in a statement on Friday night as Nigerians prepare to vote.

INEC said the identity of such cards did not emanate from the Commission.

Fake identity: In the statement titled ” fake identity card for security personnel on election duty”, they said their attention was drawn to an identity card for security personnel bearing the name and logo of the Commission with the inscription ” Complete Access” boldly written in red at the bottom of it.

“We wish to state categorically the identity card did not emanate from the Commission.

“Identity cards for security personnel on election duty were issued by the security agencies and not the Commission.

” Anyone bearing an identity card allegedly issued by the Commission for security personnel can only be on illegal duty. Such a person is liable to arrest and prosecution.

” The public is alerted to this diabolical action of some misdirected elements and to report any such persons to the security agencies

AdHoc staff: INEC also threatened to punish collation and returning officers who engaged in electoral fraud during the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

Prof. Gabriel Yomere, INEC’S Resident Electoral Commissioner for Cross River, advised the personnel to take the retraining seriously and avoid all forms of alterations of result sheets, adding that they do not have the powers to influence the election as INEC would prosecute any person who caught engaging in election malpractice.

“For the avoidance of doubt, section 120 of the 2022 Electoral Act states that officers on election duty who without lawful excuse commit or omit to act in breach of official duty for which they have sworn an oath of neutrality will be prosecuted and if convicted shall be imprisoned.

“The term of imprisonment ranges from three years for collation officers and 12 months for presiding officers and other polling level staff, including fine where applicable.

“That section also applies to any person, political parties or their party agents who conspire to make a false declaration of results or publish any results other than the one announced by the commission.

In case you missed it

A Federal High Court ordered INEC to transmit election results electronically using the BVAS machine and upload a scanned copy of the EC8A to the IReV Portal.

The ruling came after a suit filed by the Labour Party and its governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom, the judge also directed INEC to engage independent logistic companies and enforce compliance with Section 27(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022.