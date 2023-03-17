The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated that its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar did not withdraw his petition against INEC, APC and Tinubu at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

This was disclosed by Mr Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, describing the reports as false.

PDP says the courts directed all parties should be put on notice and asked that PDP amend its Motion Exparte to Motion on Notice, to serve the same on the parties (INEC, APC & Tinubu).

Tribunal: Mr Debo Ologunagba revealed in the statement that PDP states in clear terms that Atiku Abubakar did not withdraw his petition against INEC, APC and Tinubu at the Presidential Election Tribunal, adding:

“However, to set the record straight and for the benefit of our teeming members, supporters and the general public, the PDP clarify as follows;

“On Monday, March 13, 2023, the Legal Team of Atiku Abubakar led by J.K Gadzama, SAN, was in court to move a Motion Exparte accompanied by an Affidavit of Urgency (CA/PEC/12M/2023).

“The motion sought orders directing INEC to allow us to observe/participate in the process of sorting out the ballot papers used for the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections conducted on Feb. 25 across the country.

Court’s order: The statement read that the court directed that all parties should be put on notice and asked that PDP amend its Motion Exparte to Motion on Notice, to serve same on the parties (INEC, APC & Tinubu) “On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, our Legal Team had a conference meeting with the Legal Team of INEC, adding:

“The commission gave its assurance to cooperate with our team during the inspection and sorting out of ballot papers and to also provide election materials needed to file our petition.

“On account of this agreement with and assurance by INEC, there was no longer a need to proceed with the hearing of the Motion on Notice (CA/PEPC/13M/2023). Consequently, our Team filed a Notice of Discontinuance of the said Motion.”

The statement said on Wednesday, March 15 PDP Legal Team returned to Court to inform the Court of the resolution reached with INEC and formally discontinued the Motion on Notice against all the Parties (INEC, APC & Tinubu).

“The PDP is therefore on course and we are determined to pursue the case to its logical conclusion, which is the retrieval of our Presidential mandate at the Tribunal.”

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, also said he has not had any court to doubt the judiciary regarding the case before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

He stated this on Thursday morning during a live appearance on Channels Television. Obi said he is confident that the judiciary will deliver the right judgement.

Recall Obi had approached the tribunal challenging the result of the February 25 presidential election that produced Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).