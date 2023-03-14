The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.12% to close at 55,722.9 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N36 billion to close at N30.355 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 7.99%. The stock market has advanced by 4,127.24 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as ENAMELWA led 9 gainers, and 17 losers topped by CHAMS at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 55,722.9 points

Previous ASI: 55,788.37 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.12%

Y-T-D: 7.99%

Market Cap: N30.355 trillion

Volume: 199.2 million

Value: N2.81 billion

Deals: 3,898

NGX Top ASI gainers

ENAMELWA up + 9.57% to close at N17.75

FTNCOCOA up + 7.69% to close at N0.28

STERLNBANK up + 3.42% to close at N1.51

UACN up + 3.26% to close at N9.50

NGXGROUP up + 2.69% to close at N26.70

NGX Top ASI losers

CHAMS down – 8.00% to close at N0.23

PRESTIGE down – 7.32% to close at N0.38

LINKASSURE down – 6.82% to close at N0.41

UPDC down – 6.80% to close at N0.96

WEMABANK down – 6.05% to close at N4.04

Top 3 by Volume

STERLNBANK –31,092,585

NEIMETH –20,177,846

ZENITHBANK –16,510,724

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N677,996,373

ZENITHBANK -N412,519,094

MTNN– N283,540,775