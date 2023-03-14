The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.12% to close at 55,722.9 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N36 billion to close at N30.355 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 7.99%. The stock market has advanced by 4,127.24 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed negative as ENAMELWA led 9 gainers, and 17 losers topped by CHAMS at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 55,722.9 points
- Previous ASI: 55,788.37 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.12%
- Y-T-D: 7.99%
- Market Cap: N30.355 trillion
- Volume: 199.2 million
- Value: N2.81 billion
- Deals: 3,898
NGX Top ASI gainers
- ENAMELWA up + 9.57% to close at N17.75
- FTNCOCOA up + 7.69% to close at N0.28
- STERLNBANK up + 3.42% to close at N1.51
- UACN up + 3.26% to close at N9.50
- NGXGROUP up + 2.69% to close at N26.70
NGX Top ASI losers
- CHAMS down – 8.00% to close at N0.23
- PRESTIGE down – 7.32% to close at N0.38
- LINKASSURE down – 6.82% to close at N0.41
- UPDC down – 6.80% to close at N0.96
- WEMABANK down – 6.05% to close at N4.04
Top 3 by Volume
- STERLNBANK –31,092,585
- NEIMETH –20,177,846
- ZENITHBANK –16,510,724
Top 3 by Value
- AIRTELAFRI – N677,996,373
- ZENITHBANK -N412,519,094
- MTNN– N283,540,775
