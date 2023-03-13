The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.01% to close at 55,788.37 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N3 billion to close at N30.391 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 8.12%. The stock market has advanced by 4,192.71 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as UPL led 11 gainers, and 21 losers topped by NGXGROUP at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 55,788.37 points

Previous ASI: 55,794.51 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.01%

Y-T-D: 8.12%

Market Cap: N30.391 trillion

Volume: 179.0 million

Value: N2.54 billion

Deals: 4,296

NGX Top ASI gainers

UPL up + 9.89% to close at N2.00

CWG up + 7.69% to close at N0.98

MULTIVERSE up + 5.04% to close at N3.75

BUAFOODS up + 4.21% to close at N99.00

REGALINS up + 3.45% to close at N0.30

NGX Top ASI losers

NGXGROUP down – 9.72% to close at N26.00

NPFMCRFBK down – 8.47% to close at N1.73

COURTVILLE down – 6.25% to close at N0.45

LINKASSURE down – 4.35% to close at N0.44

ROYALEX down – 3.95% to close at N0.73

Top 3 by Volume

NGXGROUP– 38,153,504

TRANSCORP – 19,734,414

STERLNBANK – 15,885,152

Top 3 by Value

NGXGROUP – N994,554,000

ZENITHBANK -N374,262,538

UCAP– N 132,752,437