Yakubu Maikyau, The president of the Nigerian Bar Association has called on President Muhamadu Buhari to direct compliance with the supreme court order made on the naira swap.

In a statement by Maikyau on Monday, he said the situation is the greatest test or challenge to Nigeria’s constitutional democracy. He added that the Executive cannot afford to disregard the orders of the Supreme Court made for the benefit of the people that elected it to power.

He said the NBA shall stand up against any action that seeks to undermine the Rule of Law, the integrity of the Court and the independence of the judiciary.

The statement: Maikyau noted that the apex court did not mince words on the negative impact of the President’s directives which deprived owners of the withdrawn old Naira notes their right to the ownership and use of the funds without an enabling law.

He said:

“The supreme court has issued directives to the federal government for the benefit of the people and there is no option other than to comply. The president is under constitutional obligation to comply and enforce the decision of the supreme court.

“Section 287 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) provides that the decisions of the supreme court shall be enforced in any part of the federation by all authorities and persons, and by court with subordinate jurisdiction to that of the supreme court.

“We cannot under any guise or pretence accept or tolerate any appearance of autocracy or dictatorship. Our system of democratic governance has come to stay, it must not only be respected by all and sundry but must also be jealously guarded and protected.

“This is the greatest test or challenge to our constitutional democracy and the Executive cannot afford to disregard the ORDERS of the Supreme Court made for the benefit of the people that elected it to power.

“I therefore on behalf of all Nigerians, call on the President to immediately direct compliance with the terms of the orders made by the Supreme Court in its judgment delivered on 3 March 2023

Incase you missed it: Nairametrics had reported that on March 3, the apex court ordered that the old naira still remains legal tender to be used alongside the new notes until December 31, 2023.