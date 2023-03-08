The presidential candidate of the Labour Party during the February 25th election, Peter Obi, said his plan to commence campaigns for the governorship and House of Assembly candidates today has been suspended because of new development from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, INEC has refused to allow the Labour Party to inspect the election materials, including the Biometrical Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). Hence, the need to suspend every other engagement and go to court again.

His explanation: In a message shared via his Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, Peter Obi said:

“I am supposed to commence our whistle-stop campaign for our various Labour Party Governorship and State Assembly Candidates today. Initially, my trip was to take me to Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, Borno, etc.”

However, following INEC’s refusal to allow our party to inspect the materials (including BVAS) from the 25th February presidential elections, I am personally heading to the Court today with our lawyers.

Online campaign: Obi, however, used the avenue to urge his supporters to vote for all Labour Party’s candidates in the coming gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections scheduled to hold this Saturday.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the OBIdients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijoke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta,

“Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, to name just a few. It is also imperative that Obidients vote for candidates with Competence, Character, Capacity, and Compassion. I remain committed and will give more attention to our mission of retrieving our mandate. A new Nigeria is possible!” he said.

The Labour Party is fielding candidates in 27 out of the 28 states where the governorship election is going to hold on March 11. All eyes will be on the 11 states where Labour Party had been declared winner in the February 25 presidential election to see how their governorship candidates will fare.