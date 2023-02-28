Nigerians headed to the polls on the 25th of February to elect their fifth President since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999.

The event has also been marred with different controversies which have seen opposition parties call for a new election citing rigging by the All Progressive Congress.

But the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted on going ahead with the result collation at the National Collation Centre in Abuja. Below are the results so far collated by INEC, as tracked by Nairametrics.