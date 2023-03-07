The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.02% to close at 55,603.94 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N1 billion to close at N30.290 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 7.20%. The stock market has advanced by 4,008.28 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as CAVERTON led 10 gainers, and 22 losers topped by MRS at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 55,603.94 points

Previous ASI: 55,605.57 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.02%

Y-T-D: 7.20%

Market Cap: N30.290 trillion

Volume: 159.4 million

Value: N2.47 billion

Deals: 4,187

NGX Top ASI gainers

CAVERTON up + 9.62% to close at N1.14

UACN up + 7.60% to close at N9.20

WAPIC up + 5.00% to close at N0.42

MANSARD up + 4.50% to close at N2.09

CHAMS up + 3.85% to close at N0.27

NGX Top ASI losers

MRS down – 10.00% to close at N31.05

NCR down – 9.88% to close at N2.92

MULTIVERSE down – 9.85% to close at N3.57

VERITASKAP down – 9.09% to close at N0.20

CUTIX down – 9.09% to close at N2.00

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP–14,420,135

ZENITHBANK –13,261,284

GTCO–11,871,070

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N344,877,191

DANGCEM-N 337,547,964.

GTCO– N311,013,375