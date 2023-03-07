The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.02% to close at 55,603.94 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N1 billion to close at N30.290 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 7.20%. The stock market has advanced by 4,008.28 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed negative as CAVERTON led 10 gainers, and 22 losers topped by MRS at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 55,603.94 points
- Previous ASI: 55,605.57 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.02%
- Y-T-D: 7.20%
- Market Cap: N30.290 trillion
- Volume: 159.4 million
- Value: N2.47 billion
- Deals: 4,187
NGX Top ASI gainers
- CAVERTON up + 9.62% to close at N1.14
- UACN up + 7.60% to close at N9.20
- WAPIC up + 5.00% to close at N0.42
- MANSARD up + 4.50% to close at N2.09
- CHAMS up + 3.85% to close at N0.27
NGX Top ASI losers
- MRS down – 10.00% to close at N31.05
- NCR down – 9.88% to close at N2.92
- MULTIVERSE down – 9.85% to close at N3.57
- VERITASKAP down – 9.09% to close at N0.20
- CUTIX down – 9.09% to close at N2.00
Top 3 by Volume
- TRANSCORP–14,420,135
- ZENITHBANK –13,261,284
- GTCO–11,871,070
Top 3 by Value
- ZENITHBANK – N344,877,191
- DANGCEM-N337,547,964.
- GTCO– N311,013,375
Leave a Reply