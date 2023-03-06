The Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has denied allegations that he had been contracted to eliminate the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

The governor also dismissed reports where it was alleged that he was part of a meeting at Imo State Government House, Owerri, on how to stop Peter Obi, from pursuing the process to reclaim the mandate through court.

Soludo said, as the governor, he remains the father of Anambra by his position and will not plot or collude to harm any lawful citizen of the state including Obi.

This was made known by Soludo through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, while speaking to journalists on Monday in Awka, on Monday.

The governor was reacting to a viral message on social media which alleged that he had been contracted to eliminate Obi for a fee.

Governor Soludo describes allegations as falsehoods and highly reprehensible

Aburime in his statement dismissed the allegations as infantile, nauseating, mischievous, unnecessarily inflammatory and a figment of the imagination of the authors.

He said, “ None of the allegations is true. The governor has been in Anambra State engaging stakeholders for the Saturday election.

“The general public is advised to disregard the allegations as falsehoods. Ndi Anambra should also disregard all the insinuations in the write-up as mere falsehoods, they should come out massively and vote APGA this Saturday for the state House of Assembly election in order to sustain the developmental strides of the present administration of governor Soludo.

“If certain people could sit somewhere and cook up a story of this nature, it becomes highly reprehensible and certainly deserved to be condemned by every right-thinking person.

“I want to state categorically that there is no iota of truth in that write up, he did not go to Owerri and he was not offered any sum of money to harm anyone, not even his brother, Mr. Peter Obi, an illustrious son of Anambra.

“Soludo wishes Obi well, he appreciates Anambra voters for supporting him massively, of course, he predicted his victory in Anambra and remember, there was no form of violence or electoral malfeasance in Anambra Anambra, that speaks a lot about the peaceful nature of Soludo.”

Aburime urged the Anambra people and Ndigbo home and abroad to disregard the information, noting that it is a plot to cause chaos in the forthcoming State Assembly election in the southeast geopolitical zone of the country.

He called on the Inspector general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, to immediately commence an investigation on the alleged report with a view to fishing out the perpetrators.

Allegations against Governor Soludo

There are reports being circulated that a helicopter allegedly flew into Awka by 1:30 am on Sunday and took Soludo to a secret meeting at Government House, Owerri.

The report titled, ‘Hold Soludo responsible if anything happens to Peter Obi’, says that Soludo’s hatred for Peter Obi and everything he stands for is becoming glaring as things unfold.

The report reads, “Yesterday, a Helicopter entered Awka by 1:30 am and took Soludo to a secret meeting at Government House, Owerri. The agenda of the meeting is Peter Obi and how to stop him physically, politically and otherwise.

“Soludo was given Five Million Dollars in 100 dollar bills for the hatchet job and Soludo promised to eliminate Peter Obi…,”

For catch up

Recall that in November 2022, Governor Soludo in a controversial lengthy letter declared that Peter Obi, cannot win the 2023 elections.

Soludo said Obi himself knew he could not win, adding that the LP standard bearer was only playing games.

He said, “Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too, and he knows that we know.

“The game he is playing is the main reason he didn’t return to the All Progressives Grand Alliance. The brutal truth (and some will say, God, forbid) is that there are two persons/parties seriously contesting for president: the rest is exciting drama!

“As my brother, I wish him well and even pray for him. I told him during his courtesy call that my prayer is that he or Prof Umeadi of APGA would win, why not?

“That is from my heart but I also told him that my head and facts on the ground led me to know that its probability is next to zero (what I cannot say before you, I won’t say behind you).

“So I already told him my opinion. Indeed, there is no credible pathway for him near the first two positions, and if care is not taken, he won’t even be near the third position.”