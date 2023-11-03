The Anambra State government has announced that it has approved the release of N1.2 billion for the renovation of borehole water schemes across the state.

This information was contained in an official press release signed by Sir Paul Nwosu, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, on Friday.

According to the press statement, the Anambra State Executive Council on Wednesday approved N1,204,200,118 for the Phase 1 renovation of 67 borehole water schemes in Anambra State.

Approval of funds for the renovation of Ministry of Justice zonal offices

Also, the Anambra State Executive Council, in its council meeting on Wednesday, awarded a contract for the renovation of the zonal offices of the Ministry of Justice in the state.

According to the statement, the council approved the release of N71.3 million for the contract to renovate the zonal offices and outstations of the Ministry of Justice to ensure the speedy dispensation of justice.

The contract was awarded to Noble Gate Enterprises, and the intervention is intended to avail the zonal offices and staff of the Ministry of Justice a befitting and modest working environment through a modest and effective renovation.

Furthermore, the statement said the renovation work on the zonal offices across Anambra State is expected to be completed within a period of four months from the date of payment of the mobilisation fee.