The FATE Scholar Programme (FSP) is calling on aspiring undergraduates of tertiary institutions to apply for its support program.

The program aims to support and enable innovative and entrepreneurial students who are seeking admission to any accredited public tertiary institution in Nigeria to pursue an undergraduate degree in any STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) course for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The FSP will also support exceptional, high-performing, and future entrepreneurs with financial aid, mentoring and an internship.

Successful applicants will receive financial assistance for at least four years of academic study at any accredited public tertiary institution in Nigeria.

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must meet all of the following criteria-

A Nigerian Citizen.

An exceptional student

Must not be more than 21 years at the time of application.

Planning to study for an undergraduate degree in any STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Course in an accredited public tertiary institution in Nigeria.

Provide proof of admission to access the programme’s benefits.

The FATE Scholar Program has the following application stages:

Stage 1- Applicants apply for the program here

Stage 2: Successful applicants are shortlisted and contacted.

Stage 3: They undergo the second stage of the application process.

Stage 4: They are contacted.

Stage 5- The applicant will go through the final stage of the application process.

Stage 6- The successful applicants will be contacted and announced in August.

How to Apply: Applications are open from 17th February 2023 to 20th March 2023. You may apply here.