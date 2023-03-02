The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.29% to close at 55,670.24 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N88 billion to close at N30.326 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 7.89%. The stock market has advanced by 4,074.58 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as SUNUASSUR led 17 gainers, and 25 losers topped by SOVRENINS at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 55,670.24 points

Previous ASI: 55,508.61 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.29%

Y-T-D: 7.89%

Market Cap: N30.326 trillion

Volume: 206.1 million

Value: N30.3 billion

Deals: 4,385

NGX Top ASI gainers

SUNUASSUR up + 10.00% to close at N0.44

DANGSUGAR up + 9.94% to close at N19.35

MCNICHOLS up + 9.72% to close at N0.79

GEREGU up + 9.02% to close at N325.00

NASCON up + 8.93% to close at N12.20

NGX Top ASI losers

SOVRENINS down – 10.00% to close at N0.27

ACADEMY down – 9.38% to close at N1.16

TRANSCORP down – 7.97% to close at N1.27

CHAMS down – 7.14% to close at N0.26

NGXGROUP down – 6.55% to close at N27.10

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP–29,746,484

ACCESSCORP –18,645,135

UACN–14,021,246

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N959,114,174

GTCO – N348,627,773

ZENITHBANK– N244,604,831