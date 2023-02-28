More than ever, Nigerians are enthusiastic about the 2023 presidential result, which will determine the next leader who will give direction for the next four years.

The past eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration have been some of the most difficult in Nigeria’s history. Little wonder citizens are on alert to vote right and ensure their votes count so as not to trade their futures.

More concerned about the turn of the presidential election are business and startup owners who wish for the emergence of the best candidate who has the interests of businesses at heart.

Business owners understand that good policies require good leaders to drive their implementation. Hence, they had to defy all odds by going out to vote during the election amid a cash crunch.

In recent times, Nigeria has led the way for tech startup funding on the African continent. Despite that there has been a slowdown in funding in the last few quarters, Nigerian startups continue to attract venture capitalists and angel investors across the globe.

In 2022, various figures released by individual companies show that Nigerian startups raised about $1.3 billion by the end of the year, compared to $1.5 billion the previous year. However, the outlook for space continues to be mixed as a result of the uncertainty that clouds the 2023 presidential election.

What founders are saying: Concerned about policy implementation, here is what startup founders are saying;

Benjamin Dada, the founder of BCSL, noted that the 2023 election has shown Nigeria’s readiness more than ever to seek a change in leaders.

According to him, the establishment has benefited from an intimidated, less politically concerned, and reticent youth population for a long time, and now that the youth is politically charged, and vocal.

Adewale Yusuf, the Co-founder of Techpoint and AltSchoolAfrica, expressed delight at the fact that Nigerians were becoming more aware, as seen during the recent election. He said:

“My joy in all these; is that Nigerians now know that vote counts. It’s a secret that politicians have been sitting on for decades.”

Noting the need for good leaders, Victor Adeleye, the CEO of Payercoin, said that good policies are not enough if they are not implemented by leaders. Responding to how BVAS could have been made easy with tech talents in Nigeria, he noted that beyond building tech talent, accepting and implementing the product by leaders is even more important.

Wole Oluyemi, strategy, and business coach believe each of the presidential candidates would affect businesses in different ways. He also opined that by now, businesses must have evaluated the impact of any of the presidential candidates on their businesses.

“If a company is just evaluating the impact of any of the presidential candidates on their business and/or developing appropriate strategies for each scenario, it’s already almost late.”

