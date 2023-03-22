Key highlights

The 2023 general elections mark 24 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria, with citizens exercising their rights to elect officials for four-year terms.

Calls for restructuring have been ongoing in Nigeria, with the need for regional development and state resource control seen as key components to improving the country’s governance and economy.

Improving the lives of citizens should be a priority for the new government, with the delegation of responsibilities to states and the exclusive legislative list seen as a way to achieve effective restructuring and prevent the current trend of emigration from the country.

The 2023 general elections marked the 24th year of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria. The fourth republic which started on May 29, 1999, is currently the longest the country has had since independence.

Every electioneering season, citizens exercise their rights as enshrined in the constitution and have followed all due processes laid down by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to elect individuals into different positions who will represent them for the next four years.

The 2023 elections are not different from the other elections that have been held in the country, especially from 2007. It usually marks the end of the tenure of the president and governors across different states. While some do not qualify to contest having used a 4-year tenure twice in the same position (example of President Buhari 2015-2023), some especially governors do not win their election, thus making the entry of a new dispensation.

The endless calls for restructuring in Nigeria

Restructuring is the process of reviewing the constitution to bring the government nearer to the general populace. Also, it is aimed at devolution of power, where the central or federal government ‘gives away’ some of its powers or/and responsibility to a regional one. Restructuring is not a new thing or phrase in the Nigerian political scene and the country at large.

Over the years, there have been calls from different persons across all walks of life on the need to restructure the country to give every region or everybody a chance at government and determine how they are governed. In retrospect, 2014 was the last year there were ‘genuine’ calls to restructure the country where there was the National Conference (CONFAB) under former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

An attempt to look at the Nigerian political sphere and space has shown an indication that it is high time there was restructuring in the country and this can be done with the new government coming on board from the Federal to the state and local governments. The country system in the country has made a large number of states dependent on the Federal Government for allocation at the end of every month.

The reliance on the allocation from the FG has made many states not innovate ideas on how to improve and generate revenues. In a report between 2017-2020, only two states (Lagos and Ogun) out of the 36 states in the country generated more IGR than the allocation it received from the FG.

The implication is that about 99% of states in the country only rely on the allocation from FG. This is one of the restructurings of the area that will improve as states will not have to rely on the FG for funds to pay salaries and improve their respective states.

Regional development as a key to effective restructuring

Furthermore, getting regional development is one of the ways the new dispensation can help achieve restructuring. Although there are currently regional organizations like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and North East Development Commission (NEDC) among others, they do not effectively capture the essence of a regional government.

For instance, the NDDC is a body for oil-producing states, and it cuts across states that are certified to be oil producers, with Lagos set to join and not necessarily a regional one. In the new dispensation, the FG should work with different states to establish a regional government across the six geographical zones which will work directly with the FG and the National Assembly.

With this, the FG can effectively delegate responsibilities to these zones without one zone being left out of development.

State development and resource control

Furthermore, state development is key and instrumental. The country’s 36 states structure currently makes restructuring different from the independence period when we had the Western, Eastern, and Northern regions.

A look at the states shows that the country is blessed with natural resources with all states having at least one natural resource. With this, each state should be allowed to control its resources, with the FG and National Assembly acting as a body to check the excesses of each state.

This will allow each state to create policies and plans to improve themselves and generate more revenues. Accordingly, one of the areas is electricity; electricity is currently a responsibility of the FG, with different states allowed to generate electricity, they can explore the available sources of electricity to further improve electricity in the country, without having to rely heavily on the national grid.

In addition, Lagos is the country’s smallest state in terms of land mass and a large percentage of its land is covered by water. Despite being the smallest state, Lagos is arguably the most populated state in the country, with about 20 million people. Lagos is also the commercial city of the country, with also a GDP greater than most countries on the continent.

Lagos roads, seaports, and airports are congested with millions of people moving daily across the state. A solution stems from the development of other states with the help of decongesting Lagos. With other states also coming on board, there can be the creation of other seaports across the country, and also international airports asides from the one at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

With this, individuals can move across different states knowing fully well they will have many opportunities as they do in Lagos.

With the new dispensation coming on board, it’s important to note that improving the lives of the citizens should be prioritized. One of the ways is for the Federal Government to work together with states to delegate some of its responsibilities to the exclusive legislative list. Restructuring the country, will not only improve the country but also stall the current wave of ‘Japa’ happening in the country.