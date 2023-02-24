The Nigerian Government announced the total closure of all land borders ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

This was disclosed by the Comptroller General, of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Isah Jere in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The land borders would be closed for a period of 24 hours.

Strict Enforcement: The Immigration Chief noted that all command comptrollers are to ensure strict enforcement of the rule, the statement read:

“All land borders were to be effectively closed from 12 midnight on Saturday to 12 midnight on Sunday, Feb. 26.

“Accordingly, all command comptrollers especially those in the border states are to ensure strict enforcement of this directive.”

Last year, The Federal Government directed the reopening of four land borders shut in August 2019.

The four borders that were reopened include; Jibiya border post in Katsina State, Ikom border post in Cross River State, the Idiroko border post in Ogun State and the Kamba border post in Kebbi State.

In case you missed it

President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections would help pass on a legacy of free, fair, credible, safe, and peaceful elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday through his Twitter handle, ahead of this weekend’s presidential election, Buhari stated used the medium to urge that no matter the outcome of the polls, aggrieved candidates should resort to the established judicial processes to address their grievances. According to him, Nigerians must have the confidence to trust the legal system.