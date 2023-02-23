President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections would help pass on a legacy of free, fair, credible, safe, and peaceful elections.

The President disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday through his Twitter handle, ahead of this weekend’s presidential election.

He also used the medium to urge that no matter the outcome of the polls, aggrieved candidates should resort to the established judicial processes to address their grievances. According to him, Nigerians must have the confidence to trust the legal system.

Free and Fair elections: The President promised a free and fair election, emphasising that the Federal Government would act on neutrality and rule of law. He said:

“Since my assumption of office, we have worked so hard to ensure that we pass on a legacy of free, fair, credible, safe, and peaceful elections. We will continue to act with neutrality and allow the rule of law to take precedence over political expediency.

“We have demonstrated that with the off-cycle elections in Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States. We allowed Nigerians to decide who should govern them. We are committed to this legacy in this administration.”

The electoral process: He said that he has directed INEC, the security agencies and all other relevant institutions to be firm and courageous, and to abide by the laws and constitutional provisions in conducting the elections.

“ We must constantly improve our electoral process using technology and all the positive elements it brings, to consolidate the integrity of our elections. I urge the candidates contesting these elections at all levels to respect the choice of voters and accept the result of the elections as announced by INEC, the agency empowered by law to do so,” he said.

He also urged there should be no riots or acts of violence after the announcement of the election results. All grievances, personal or institutional, should be channelled to the relevant Courts.