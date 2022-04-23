The Federal Government has directed the reopening of four land borders shut in August 2019.

This was revealed in a circular titled: “Re-opening of four additional Nigerian border posts” signed by the Deputy Comptroller-General E. I. Edorhe, on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs.

The four borders to be reopened include; Jibiya border post in Katsina State, Ikom border post in Cross River State, Idiroko border post in Ogun State and Kamba border post in Kebbi State.

Back story

In October 2019, the Federal Government announced the total closure of land borders, placing a ban on both legitimate and illegitimate movement of goods in and out of the country.

The closure of the borders was part of FG’s efforts to prevent the smuggling of illegal arms, food & agricultural products to stimulate local production

In December 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate reopening of four of Nigeria’s land borders, over a year after they were all shut. The borders include Seme, Illela, Maigatari and Mfun.

What the circular is saying

The circular enjoined Joint Border Patrol Teams to ensure proper manning of the borders in compliance with extant operational guidelines.

It stated, “Sequel to the Presidential directive dated December 16, 2020, granting approval for phased reopening of land borders namely; Mfum, Seme, Illela and Maigatari borders across the country, I am directed to inform you that four additional borders listed below have been approved for re-opening.

“Idiroko border post, Ogun State (South-West Zone); Jibiya border post, Katsina State (North-West Zone); Kamba border post, Kebbi State (North-West Zone); and Ikom border post, Cross River State (South-South Zone)

“Consequently, all Customs formations and Joint Border Patrol Teams are to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines.”

The circular, which copied all Assistant Comptrollers-General/Zonal Coordinators, Area Controllers, Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit & Marine Commands, Comptroller, Customs Intelligent Unit, JBPT Sector Coordinators, Strike Force Commanders and Heads of Units, added, “Above is forwarded for your information and compliance.”