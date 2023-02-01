Lagos Secondary School Art Competition 2023, themed “Paint Your Aspired Lagos”

Fobally Art World Africa Foundation is set to Launch its 2023 Art Competitions for Lagos Secondary Schools and National Art Undergraduates. The Lagos State Secondary School Art Competition 2023 is tagged Art Discovery 2023, while the National Undergraduate Competition is tagged Invigoration Series II.

“Paint your Aspired Lagos” (PYAL) & “Paint your Aspired Nation” (PYAN) are the theme of the upcoming competition for Lagos State Secondary School Art Competition and National Undergraduate Art Competition 2023 respectively. PYAL & PYAN are conversations that allows youth inclusion in governance discussion, community development planning, national development decisioning, leadership discussion, and conceptualization for the emerging State and the Nation of our dreams. The competitions are platforms for youths and the community at large to express what their “aspired State and Nation” are through different forms of Visual Arts, with representation from the diverse communities across the State and the Nation. It is an open call for the youths to evaluate, assess, discuss, and brainstorm ideas about their “aspired state and nation” with art expressions in resonance with the theme of the Competitions.

These competitions present avenue for budding Art creatives to lend their voice to community development planning and foresights for the Nation and, to communicate their yearnings for a better society and to be part of the ongoing conversations on the aspired Lagos State and Nigerian of their dreams by using their artistic skills and creative minds. The platforms are created to actively involve youths early enough in political and leadership documented discussion and planning of their community where they live. It awakens young minds to the shared responsibility involved in planning and building healthy, conducive and sustainable community, which requires hard work and self-denials. It is a welcoming stage for young and vibrant citizens to communicate to the Leadership about their various expectation in building, developing, transforming their community and Nation to a better place for citizens, foreigners and investors to live and transact with ease.

It is strategic and deliberate at this time that the Art Discovery 2023 is themed “Paint Your Aspired Lagos” and the Invigoration Series II is themed “Paint Your Aspired Nation” to contribute to the actualization of hope and aspirations of Lagos State Residence and Nigerian citizens for a better community. As we expect new leadership term in the Lagos State and Federal level in 2023, it is important that the youth lend their voice to the expected changes, development, transformation, and leadership performance they look forward to seeing within the State and the Nation in the next 48 months and beyond.

The State and National Art Competitions hope to give room for an extensive discussion, deep reflection, divergence of views, comprehensive viewpoints to eminent challenges within the communities and to gain refreshing insights on the way forward. The documentation of these exercise would be gifted to the Governor of Lagos State and the President of the Nation as a guide in building our Aspired Lagos State and Nation.

Art being a science for archiving history, mode for expressing nature, human life experience, imaginations, and longingness with the use of synthesis of artistic skills and techniques, it would be eventful to see the Nation’s Youths explore the world of Art to express their aspirations for Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

About Fobally Art World Africa Foundation

Fobally Art World Africa Foundation is a global platform for promoting community of Professional and Contemporary and African Artists. Our vision is to be a leading promoter of Contemporary and Africa Artists for global visibility, while our mission is to create platforms that promotes exquisite African and Contemporary Artworks for global reach.

In line with our corporate philosophy, we collaborate with local and international reputable Institutions across the globe to impact the world of Art. Our focus is continuous creation of local and global platforms for the promotion of Contemporary and African Artists to display and showcase their talents.

We currently have an online commercial platform that showcases creative Arts designed by Professional African Artists for collection by Corporate Organisations, Individuals, Museums, Art Enthusiasts, Art Collectors, and others. Please visit our website (www.foballyartworld.com) to view our product and services. Our Onsite Art Gallery is situated at 1A, Amaechi Onuoha Crescent, Ikate, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria. Contact us on 08149313658 or at event@foballyartworld.com.

In fulfilling our vision and mission we have inaugurated quite a number of initiatives in promoting African Art and Artists, which include the following:

• Professional Artist Exhibition (PAEX)

• National Undergraduates Art Competition

• Lagos State Secondary School Art Competition

About the 2023 Art Competitions:

The Lagos State Secondary School Art Competition and National Undergraduates Art Competition 2023 are scheduled to hold from July– October 2023. The entry for both competition opens from 1st of February – 31st May 2023. The students have the option to compete by choosing from the underlisted listed forms of Art for the competition.

The Lagos State Secondary Art Competition medium includes the following options:

1. Pencil Drawing

2. Watercolour Painting

3. Charcoal Drawing

4. Oil/Acrylic Painting

5. Mixed Media

6. Textile

7. Ceramics

The National Undergraduate Art Competition medium includes the following options:

1. Oil/Acrylic Painting

2. Charcoal Drawing

3. Sculpture

4. Pencil Drawing

5. Mixed Media

6. Ceramics

The panel of Judges would be fully involved in the selection process for the three stages for PYAL & PYAN to determine successful candidates for the three stages. Top Hundred (100) students would be auditioned for Stage 2 and Top Twenty (20) students would participate in third Stage of both competitions. All candidates will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

a. Originality

b. Adherence to the theme of the competition

c. Usage of visual elements

d. Ideology behind the piece

e. Style and

f. Medium with their weighting score for each assessment.

The criteria as highlighted above, in line with the theme “Paint your Aspired Lagos” and “Paint your Aspired Nation” are compendium of assessment based on how well each candidate flows with the theme of the competition, after which top (3) candidates will emerge as the winners of the competition at the grand finales in September/October, 2023.

Fobally Art World Africa