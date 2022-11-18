Fobally Art World Africa is a global platform for promoting community of Professional, Contemporary and African Artists, as well as their Artworks to the world at large. Our vision is to be a leading promoter of African and contemporary Artists for global visibility, while our mission is to create a platform that promotes exquisite African and contemporary Artworks that has a global reach. Please visit our website (www.foballyartworld.com) to view details about us.

One of the initiatives in fulfilling our vision and mission, is the inauguration of our “Professional Artists Exhibition” (PAEX) and “National Undergraduates Art Competition” to empower young Nigerian Artists and promote budding talents in the world of Art. The event was held on Saturday, 12th November, 2022 at the Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The theme of our 2022 National Undergraduate Artist competition is “Invigoration”: Invigoration was put in the context of “The Role of Leaders in Energizing and Stimulating the Youths of a nation”. The competition aimed at opening national conversation on Leadership role in stimulating youths to be play their active role in nation building and development, while for the Professional Artists Exhibition it was an open call to explore the world of Art.

About the event:

The just concluded National Undergraduate Art Competition received submissions from undergraduate students from October 18 till November 4, from fifteen (15) different Universities and other Higher Institutions of learning across Nigeria.

The Universities and other Higher Learning Institutions represented in the competition are listed below:

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife University of Benin, Edo State The Ibadan Polytechnic, Oyo Delta State university, Abraka, Delta Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Lagos Yaba College Of Technology, Lagos Olabisi Onabanjo university, Ogun University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu Kwara State university, Kwara University of Lagos, Lagos Lagos State polytechnic, Lagos Ladoke Akintola University of technology, Oyo Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo Auchi, Polytechnic, Edo Ignatius Ajuru university of Education, Rivers

Listed below are the details of the Panel of Judges.

Dr. Wale Ajayi , Phd, Lecturer of Art at Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo Dr Adenle John Oyewole Phd , A sculptor and Art Educator, Lecturer of Creative Arts, University of Lagos Yusuf Durodola , a Lagos based multidisciplinary Artist. Neec Nonso , Nigerian Documentary Photographer and Visual Artist

The National Undergraduate Art Competition commenced at 10.00am and beautifully anchored by Ms Seun Bankole a.k.a. The Talk Queen, a notable brand influencer, actor, and content creator. The speaker of the day on Invigoration was Dr Emmanuel Abolo, PHD, GMD/CEO, The Risk Management Academy Limited. Ms Lucy Newman, the preceding Managing Director of Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) and Ms Chizor Malize, the current Managing Director of Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) gave their remark notes at the event.

The major sponsors for the exhibition/competition are Linkage Assurance Plc, an insurance company in Lagos and Nairametrics Ltd, a media company based in Lagos. The media representatives at the event were Nairametrics, TVC and Channels.

The Competition Assessment Process

The top fifty (50) candidates were selected by our in-house curatorial team and presented to Panel of Judges for their scrutiny and thorough assessment. The Panel of Judges selected the Top 10 that made it to the grand finale of the competition with the use of five (5) Criteria Assessment Ratings. The grand finale of the event was held at the Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Lagos on the 12th of November.

The Panel of Judges took charge of the grand finale competition by asking each of the top 10 finalist to analyse their artworks to the audience in relation to Invigoration, the theme of the Competition. Also, they were asked questions related to Invigoration.

– Panel of judges deliberated with each other to come up with the top 3, however they did not have access to the Higher Institutions the contestants came from until it was announced by the organiser after they have selected the top 3. This was important to ensure objectivity and credibility of the competition exercise.

The Winners of the Competition

The winners were awarded grand prizes of the sum of N500,000

1st Runner Up was awarded N200,000 and,

2nd Runner Up was awarded N100,000

At the announcement of the winners and their celebration, the National Undergraduate Art Competition was brought to a close and the Professional Artist Exhibition began with an array of artworks from Professional Artists.

There were a number of notable guests in attendance of the event ranging from Partners, Top Executives, Consular Generals, Higher Institutions Representatives, Senior Professional Artists, Art Collectors, Individuals, and Media Houses.

To end this conference, it is important to reference the striking statement by Fobally Art World Africa Creative Director during her Keynote Address: “The theme of today’s National Undergraduate Artist competition is “Invigoration”: in the context of “identifying the Role of Leaders in Energizing and Stimulating the Youth of a Nation in playing active role in nation building and development”. The competition aims at awakening our leaders to be deliberate in motivating the youths to actively participate in nation building activities. We hope that with the focus of this theme, Nations’ Leaders would rise to hand-holding their youths by creating enabling environment for them to be actively involved in developing their nations.

Mrs Folasade Abiola is the Founder/Creative Director of Fobally Art World Africa, a contemporary Art gallery and platform based in Lagos, Nigeria and co-founded by the Art Director, Mr Segun Alonge.

She is a forward thinking and creative art enthusiast, actively involved in the stakeholders’ engagements on behalf of the organisation by advancing growth and learning within the African and contemporary art scene to align with the organisation’s mission and vision statement.

