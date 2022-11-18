This is according to a November 17 joint address presented by COP 27 president, Sameh Shoukry, and the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

Their addresses focused on the delays experienced by COP 27 attendees as developed countries and developing countries are yet to reach an agreement on loss and damage as well as adaptation. Shoukry said:

“Adaptation is still held back by procedural matters; ambitious outcomes on finance have not yet materialized and on loss and damage, parties are shying away from taking the difficult political decisions.”



On November 16, Frans Timmermans, the executive vice president of the European Commission announced that the European Union (EU), will give €60 million to address loss and damage in Africa. Timmermans also said the EU and four member countries – Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, and France will donate €1 billion in support of climate adaptation in Africa.

During his November 17 address, Shoukry said he had discussed at length with the United Nations secretary-general the current status of matters relating to funding arrangements and responding to loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change.