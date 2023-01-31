Fidelity Bank Plc has released its unaudited financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022.

The bank’s profit for the period under review rose by 32.6% to N47.163 billion from the N35.579 billion recorded in the previous year.

Key details of the unaudited financial report are summarised below.

Gross Earnings

2022 FY: N335.897 billion

2021 FY: N250.774 billion

Change: +33.9%

Net Interest Income

2022 FY: N152.813 billion

2021 FY: N94.877billion

Change: +61.1%

Operating Income

2022 FY: N7.044 billion

2021 FY: N17.803 billion

Change: -60.4%

Operating Expenses

2022 FY: N85.825 billion

2021 FY: N52.814 billion

Change: +62.3%

Pre-tax profit

2022 FY: N85.825billion

2021 FY: N52.814 billion

Change: +62.5%

Net Profit after tax

2022 FY: N47.163 billion

2021 FY: N35.579billion

Change: +32.5%

Earnings per share

2022 FY: N163

2021 FY: N123

Change: +32.6%

Bottom line: The growth in profits was due to the increase in gross earnings despite inflationary pressure and depreciation of the naira. Gross Earnings increased during the period by 33.9% to stand at N335.897 billion.