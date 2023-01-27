The Nigerian Government and the Republic of Niger on Thursday signed an MOU on their Joint Rail Project, linking Kano in Nigeria to Maradi in Niger Republic.

The Nigerian Government stated that the project would boost regional integration and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the project between Nigeria and the Republic of Niger in Abuja alongside, the Minister of Transportation of the Republic of Niger, Alma Oumarou.

Trade: Sambo stated the Nigeria-Niger Republic rail line will boost trade and other socio-economic activity between Nigeria, Niger Republic and West Africa.

He added it will also facilitate the realisation of the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement which Nigeria and Niger Republic are signatories.

” I am aware that people have blood relationships across borders so the project will expand the historical and cultural relationship between the people of Nigeria and those of the Niger Republic.

”The project is also very important in enhancing inter-nation and continental trade.”

Project implementation: He said a Technical Committee would be set up within seven days in accordance with Article 3 of the MoU, adding a nomination of members and inauguration of the Technical Committee would be concluded by the first week of February.

The Technical Committee will take charge of the facilitation and implementation of the project.

Oumarou, Minister of Transportation of the Republic of Niger, added that the rail project would promote inter-nation as well as continental trade between the two countries.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, said negotiations had been ongoing on the Kano-Maradi rail line for the past two years, she said the MoU would expedite the completion of the project.

Peace: President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement issued by the Presidency noted that the Kano-Katsina-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail line was designed to enhance neighbourliness and ease economic activity between Nigeria and Niger, and not only for cultural affiliation. He added:

“If you want to enjoy peace and harmony, you must be very friendly with your neighbour. That is why when I came into office, I started by visiting all our neighbours.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in 2021 that FG revealed the Kano-Maradi rail would be completed in 36 months and hopes that the 283km railway will also be used for the development of freight and passenger transport, and be integrated with road transport, they said:

“The new (Kano–Maradi) railway corridor will run through Kano, Jigawa and Katsina and through Niger Republic territory as far as Maradi. Towns like Danbatta (Kano), Kazaure (Jigawa), and Daura, Mashi, Jibia (Katsina) will also be affected by the new rail line in Nigeria.”