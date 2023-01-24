Mafab Communications, the second company issued a 5G license by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has beaten the telecom regulator’s deadline as it begins the rollout of the service on Tuesday.

Launching its service in Abuja, the company said the first phase of its rollout will be in six cities across the country in fulfilment of the rollout obligations as contained in the licensing document.

The company, which secured the 5G spectrum license alongside MTN in December 2021 was given a 5-month extension by the NCC to fulfil its rollout obligation. The 5-month period lapses this January.

A new era: Speaking at the launch, Chairman of Mafab Communications, Dr Mushabu Bashir, who described the rollout of 5G as the dawn of a new era of infinite possibilities, said:

“The rollout of Mafab 5G network is the beginning of immense opportunities for the country as it represents Nigeria’s capabilities and infinite possibilities. The prospect of increased job opportunities as a consequence of the value-chain benefits the technology will generate and offer is the dream we have all gathered here to launch today”.

“5G network will usher in a wide array of business opportunities, wherein various business outfits will expand their frontiers with operational ease and speed, especially in the fields of education, medical sciences, engineering, security, businesses like the banking sector, SMEs, smart cities, transportation, entertainment.”

He said this new technology will not benefit only urban areas but also meet their long-term goal of ensuring that even people in rural areas and villages also enjoy the benefits of this amazing technology.

“It is no secret that the countries that can provide their citizens with the latest network infrastructure which the 5G technology represents, will also be the ones that will thrive in the coming years.

“They will be the ones that will stay competitive and the ones who will lead in innovation in addition to bringing socio-economic benefits to their citizens. And so, I can declare that with the 5G infrastructure, Nigeria will surely be a head ahead of many other countries, especially in Africa. Indeed, with the 5G network, our future as a people and as a country is remarkably bright”, Bashir said.

Minister’s comments: Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, said:

“MTN commenced the roll and now Mafab has joined the queue, I congratulate the Chairman of Mafab for his commitment to the success of the company. It is absolutely difficult to have a new player who joined the sector within a small period to be competing with some of the active players in the sector.”

He said 5G has enormous benefits for security institutions because there are technologies in security that leverage 5G which allows security institutions to properly manage security situations.