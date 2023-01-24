Nigeria and other countries in the Lake Chad Region namely Niger, Cameroon, and Chad are set to benefit from the European Union’s €102.5 million humanitarian aid.

Nairametrics gathered that the EU pledged to provide the humanitarian aid during the 3rd High-Level Conference on the Lake Chad Region in Niamey on Monday and Tuesday.

The conference was convened to facilitate regional, cross-border consensus around the required adjustments for effectively dealing with the prevailing challenges in the region.

The fund: The bloc said that the EU funding is directed to solve problems around the acute food needs of households and communities affected by conflict as well as treating severe acute undernutrition in children under five.

The Lake Chad region is located in the far west of Chad and the northeast of Nigeria, and also extends to Niger and Cameroon. It is one of the world’s most protracted conflict and crisis environments.

While increasing attacks have resulted in large-scale displacement of persons, disruption of livelihoods, and the lack of access to basic services, the bloc states that the funding will help vulnerable communities in the four countries in the face of deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region.

Why it matters: The fund according to the bloc, will help to improve amenities for those that are affected.

Part of the statement by the EU said the funding will help provide “access to healthcare to populations that are newly displaced or outside the reach of health authorities, and improving the access to safe water and sanitation as well as supporting emergency education for displaced children and those in hard-to-reach areas.”

It will also allow for strengthening disaster preparedness in terms of early warning systems and climate resilience actions).

The statement further quoted the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic as saying that more than 24 million people in these four countries are estimated to need humanitarian assistance an increase of 9.5 percent over that of 2022.

“This funding will provide much-needed support to vulnerable communities impacted by conflict, displacement, and increasing food insecurity. As the region faces an unprecedented food crisis, we will continue to monitor the situation and react with additional funding if necessary.”