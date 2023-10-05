In the ever-evolving world of telecommunications, the advent of 5G technology has ushered in a new era of connectivity.

The fifth-generation network standard, known as 5G, represents a monumental leap forward in the way we connect with the digital world. It enables seamless connections for not only our smartphones but also for objects, machines, and devices.

The key attributes of 5G include higher multi-gigabit per second peak data speeds and significantly reduced latency, resulting in enhanced reliability, massive network capacity, improved availability, and an overall superior user experience.

As 5G technology continues to spread across the globe, it has revolutionized wireless technology by eliminating the need for cables, especially for mission-critical applications.

The initial pioneers in the 5G race were South Korea, closely followed by China and the United States.

In this fast-paced technological landscape, Nigeria has also embraced the 5G revolution, with MTN and MAFAB Communications (now operating as Mcom) being the first telcos to acquire the license in 2021, followed by Airtel the following year.

One of the fundamental distinctions within the realm of 5G networks is the differentiation between Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) modes.

The 5G Standalone (5G SA) has emerged as a powerful catalyst for industry digitalization.

This revolutionary development is poised to usher in a new era of connectivity for users, enterprise businesses and institutions across multiple industries, including healthcare, finance, energy and utilities, retail, and manufacturing, among others.

5G SA isn’t just about faster internet; it’s a transformative network architecture that brings forth a myriad of benefits. Beyond the promise of more bandwidth, it introduces ultra-reliable low low-latency communications.

This low latency is a game-changer for applications that demand near-real-time responsiveness.

Think about autonomous driving vehicles navigating our roads, telemedicine, and machine vision enhancing various industries. Some other revolutionary innovations users will experience are Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and Video over New Radio (VoNR), which enable voice and video calls to be made over 5G SA networks without relying on LTE as the anchor. VoNR is the successor to Voice over LTE (VoLTE), which allows voice calls to be made over 4G LTE networks.

Another key feature of 5G SA lies in its capacity to support massive IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystems. With specialized machine-to-machine communication protocols, it opens up new possibilities for interconnected devices and services.

This allows for the efficient management of countless devices, making smart cities, industrial automation, and healthcare applications more practical and efficient.

Moreover, 5G SA’s standalone architecture ensures it is fully independent of 4G networks. This autonomy means greater reliability and resilience, reducing the risk of network congestion and downtime.

According to Adam Simmons, an industry expert, there are over 1 billion 5G connections worldwide, encompassing both SA and NSA versions.

However, most of these connections still rely on Non-Standalone (NSA) networks that utilize 4G LTE networks as a fallback. SA 5G is commonly seen as an Independent 5G standard as it operates without the need for support from other generations.

It offers the fastest wireless connection, enabling users to connect directly to the digital world without limitations.

The launch of 5G network in Nigeria will herald a new era of innovation and connectivity, revolutionizing how Nigerians interact with technology.

With remarkably improved download and upload speeds, low latency and superior network connectivity, it will enhance a wide range of applications and innovations, including cloud computing, telemedicine, cloud gaming, Augmented Reality (AR) Virtual Reality (VR), and smart homes. In Nigeria, only Mcom offers standalone 5G, a transformative development in the country’s digital landscape.

With a standalone 5G network, users, including SMEs, home users, gamers, and enterprises, among others, can experience the full capabilities of 5G without dependence on older-generation networks.

This translates to a stronger, more stable connection with reduced latency, ensuring uninterrupted access to the digital world while eliminating delays and connectivity fluctuations.

In summary, the advent of 5G technology has reshaped the landscape of connectivity, transforming how we engage with the digital world.

While Airtel and MTN have integrated 5G into their installed-based network, which makes sense, Mcom stands out for its exclusive provision of true 5G Standalone capabilities as a greenfield player.

Its network will ensure users enjoy seamless, efficient, and stable connections without reliance on older-generation networks.

As technology continues to evolve, Mcom is at the forefront, setting new connectivity standards with its 5G experience, propelling Nigeria into a future of unparalleled connectivity.