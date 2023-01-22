The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.16% in the week ended 20th January 2023. This is following the 2.52% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 0.16% from 52,512.48 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 52,594.68 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N28.647 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 2.62%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.241 billion shares valued at N15.668 billion were traded during the week across 18,560 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 1.286 billion units of shares valued at N29.634 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 19,816 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 1.010 billion shares valued at N5.924 billion traded in 9,165 deals; thereby contributing 81.37% and 37.81% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 46.761 million shares worth N112.918 million in 641 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 42.121 million shares worth N2.134 billion in 2,886 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc accounted for 605.879 million shares worth N2.120 billion in 1,631 deals, contributing 48.82% and 13.53% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 8 indexes finished higher while 9 indexed finished lower, except for NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond Index which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

INTENEGINS up + 28.95% to close at N0.49

MRS OIL up + 13.48% to close at N16.00

NAHCO up + 12.86% to close at N7.90

SUNU up + 12.12% to close at N0.37

ABBEYBDS up + 9.80% to close at N1.68

Top Losers

LIVESTOCK down – 13.85% to close at N1.12

CILEASING down – 10.00% to close at N3.15

UPDC down – 0.94% to close at N0.94

SOVERENIN down – 0.26% to close at N0.26

INTBREW down – 4.65% to close at N4.65

Summary

Thirty-nine (39) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than fifty-one (51) equities in the previous week. Thirty (30) equities depreciated in a price higher than twenty-seven (27) in the previous week, while eighty-eight (88) equities remained unchanged, higher than seventy-nine (79) equities recorded in the previous week.