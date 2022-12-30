The Fulbright Programme is the United States government’s flagship programme for international educational and cultural exchange.

The program provides students and scholars from over 160 countries with the opportunity to study, teach, conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to mutual understanding.

Each year, the Fulbright Scholarship Programme for academics and professionals awards over 1,700 fellowships, which allows 800 US Scholars and 900 visiting scholars to visit the US.

As a Fulbright Scholar, you’ll make contributions to communities at home and abroad, as well as in your chosen field, and advance your career by joining a network of accomplished alumni.

Detailed below are details on how Nigerians can apply to the programme.

Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program: Each year, about 900 professionals from around the world receive Fulbright Scholar grants for advanced research and university lecturing in the United States.

These grants are available to scholars from over 100 countries. Those who meet the eligibility requirements can apply through the Fulbright Commission/Foundation or the public affairs section of the U.S. embassy in their home countries.

The exchange program ranges in length from three to twelve months.

For information on how to apply, including deadlines, contact the Fulbright Commission or the public affairs section of the U.S. embassy. Learn more here.

Scholar-in-Residence Programme: The Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence (S-I-R) Program is a special Fulbright Scholar initiative that is motivated by the objectives of American higher education institutions to strengthen internationalization efforts on their campuses.

A scholar from outside the United States is hosted by an institution for a semester or an entire academic year as part of the S-I-R Program. The scholar helps with curriculum development, guest lectures, study abroad/exchange partnerships, and engagement with the campus and the neighbourhood. Find out more here.

Enrichment Programmes: The Enrichment Program, carried out on behalf of the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), provides current Fulbright Visiting Scholars with a range of enrichment activities throughout the academic year in various locations.

These activities are intended to help scholars get a better understanding of American culture and to advance the Fulbright Program’s objective of fostering greater understanding between Americans and people from other nations. Learn more here.

Outreach Lecturing Fund: The Outreach Lecturing Fund (OLF) helps campuses host Fulbright Visiting Scholars who are already in the United States for short-term speaking engagements. The award is intended to enrich both institutions and Visiting Scholars by promoting academic disciplines and cultural understanding through lectures. Learn more here.