President Muhammadu Buhari revealed he will not remain in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), after May 29, 2023, in order not to meddle in the affairs of the office of his successor.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday evening by a media aide to the President, Garba Shehu as Buhari performed the last Christmas day homage of his administration.

The President also noted that he has not built a new house in his hometown Daura and hopes to live in the same place, for many years.

Far away from Abuja: President Buhari stated he will be far away to give his successor a “ free hand to operate”. Garba Shehu said:

“The President was speaking to residents of FCT led by the Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, who paid him the traditional Christmas Day homage. At the last Christmas Day homage with the FCT community, comprising political, traditional and religious leaders, women and youth groups as well as public servants, the President reiterated that he would return to Daura, Katsina State, his hometown, at the end of his tenure”.

“Decision not to make Abuja a permanent abode is to allow his successor a free hand to operate and run the affairs of government”.

No new houses: The statement also revealed the President told members of the FCT community that he has not built a new house in Daura or anywhere and hopes to live in the same place, for many years.

Praises FCT Minister for “honesty and hard work”: President Buhari used the occasion to commend the FCT Minister, saying he retained the cabinet position for so long because of his “honesty and hard work”.

The statement revealed that President Buhari said he is aware that the office of the Minister of the FCT is burdened with requests for land allocation from highly placed Nigerians, who often dispose of their allocations for financial gains and other priorities.

Sharing an anecdote of how someone close to him asked him to speak to the FCT Minster to allocate him a plot of land; he will sell it and use the money to marry another wife.

‘‘I don’t know how the Minister copes with such people who are extremely serious about such things. And I think about 45 per cent of those who have been given land allocation in the FCT have sold it and didn’t develop it according to the laid down criteria (master plan).’’

‘‘I was overwhelmed by the priority of some people who need a plot of land not to develop it but to sell it and marry another wife.

President Buhari thanked Nigerians for supporting his administration, recounting that during electioneering campaigns in the 2015 and 2019 elections, he had travelled the length and breadth of the country seeking their support.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported recently that President Muhammadu Buhari said he has done his best to solve Nigeria’s many problems since his administration came into office in May 2015.

President Buhari also admitted that the country is presently facing many challenges, and said that the government is trying in many areas and would continue to solve the problems.