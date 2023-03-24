Key highlights

The presidency has denied media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari does not want to hand over to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, at the end of his tenure on May 29, 2023, saying that such news is outrageous and fake.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, on Friday in Abuja.

Shehu said that the government is already in the transition phase with the Transition Committee, made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one already meeting on an almost daily basis to plan the handover to the Tinubu/Shettima administration.

What the presidency is saying

The presidential media aide said;

The Presidency wishes to denounce as outrageous and fake, and condemns the fake news brigade for attributing a false quote to President Muhammadu Buhari and circulating it,” the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Friday.

“How can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him and then say you won’t hand over to him? This beggars belief.

‘’The situation of the Sahara Reporters is pretty pathetic since their ownership is politically partisan in today’s politics, in fact, a loser in the presidential election. Instead of talking about issues, they repeatedly sell lies in the hope that people believe them as truth.

“The government is already in transition phase. The Transition Committee made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one is meeting on an almost daily basis planning the handover to the Tinubu/Shettima administration,” he said.

“Thirteen committees as offshoots of the main committee, some, to arrange military drills and pulling out of President Buhari, are either all at work or soon to be. So far, everything is going very well and there is no indication of any hitches.

‘’As for the President, the Daura community has begun their preparations to receive their son back after the successful administration of the country for two terms of eight years. He, for his part, is eager to return home to enjoy his retirement.’

In case you missed it

Recall that Sahara Reporters had on February 23, alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari had reportedly told his close associates that he doesn’t see himself handing over to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Sahara claimed that its sources said the President informed some of his close associates that he doesn’t see himself handing over to the former Lagos state governor.

The sources said, “President Buhari may be ready to deal with Tinubu now, he has told his close aides and associates that he doesn’t see himself handing over to him on May 29,” one of the sources said. “He did not disclose why the thought so. Could it be that he is afraid of handing over power to him? We can’t say but his close associates are already aware of this.”