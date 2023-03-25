Key highlights

The deal would help achieve an overall business turnaround that would contribute to the enhancement of service delivery and commercial performance in Anambra.

Major cities in Anambra will get at least 18 hours of power supply daily when the agreement commences.

The deal is aimed at extending universal electricity access for residents of Anambra as much as possible within its constitutional powers.

Just days after President Muhammaru Buhari signed into law a constitutional amendment allowing states to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity, the Anambra State Government and the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) have signed an MoU which will see major cities in Anambra begin to get at least 18 hours of power supply from EEDC daily.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Julius Chukwuemeka, the Commissioner for Power and Power Resources after the deal was signed at the Anambra State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Awka, on Friday.

The Memorandum of Understanding

The statement revealed that the agreement will grant modalities that ensure Anambra state receives upgraded power supply in the state as Chief Emeka Offor, the Chief Executive Officer of EEDC, signed for the EEDC.

Offor said he is committed to the commencement of the implementation of the project, which ensures within the next 28 months, major cities in Anambra will begin to get at least 18 hours of power supply daily.

Mr Praveen Chorghade, the Managing Director/CEO, of EEDC, said the agreement is aimed at providing energy security and extending universal electricity access for residents of Anambra as much as possible within its constitutional powers, the statement read:

“Chorghade said the deal would help achieve an overall business turnaround that would contribute to the enhancement of service delivery, commercial performance, shareholders’ and stakeholders’ value addition.

“This ceremony, therefore, is the hallmark of those modest efforts.

“This model will strengthen the business relationship between EEDC and Anambra state and unlock opportunities for attracting additional investments for twin common objectives of increased reliability of power supply and commercial performance.”

The expectations from the partnership

Chorghade revealed the franchising of the Anambra power distribution business model would not only improve service to customers, and operational and commercial efficiencies but provide additional networks for reliability and quality of supply, adding:

“As we speak, a total of 257 projects are at the various stages of implementation, we also have a 66kV high voltage distribution network project within Anambra state.

“This is aimed at addressing the current sub-transmission bottlenecks at Amichi, Nnewi, Industrial hub, Onitsha, and Awka.

“When this project is completed, we believe it will be a game changer,”

“On our part, we promise to deploy our skills and assets in achieving the goals of this partnership. Once again, we are grateful for this opportunity.”

Soludo the Anambra Governor suggested that he is committed to the project, adding it is in line with his administration’s policy plan to transition Anambra from a largely informal commercial atmosphere to an industrial economy.

The backstory

Nigeria’s president, Buhari signed into law a constitutional amendment allowing states in the country to license generate, transmit, and distribute electricity.

Nigerian states can now license the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

The policy change could improve the availability and reliability of electricity supply, attract more private investors, and provide financial independence to state governments.

The effectiveness of the policy will depend on how well it is implemented and regulated by both the Federal Government and participating state governments.