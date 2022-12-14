President Muhammadu Buhari says that he has done his best in solving Nigeria’s many problems since his administration came into office in May 2015.

According to a press statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari made the declaration on Tuesday in Washington while welcoming the Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Forum, Sheik Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah and his deputy, Pastor Bob Roberts of the United States.

President Buhari, in the press statement titled, ‘President Buhari to receive the award on peace and security, says the youth must be the focus,’ admitted that the country is presently facing many challenges, said that the government is trying in many areas and would continue to solve the problems.

FG will continue to solve the problems of the youth

Buhari also said there is a need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry, urging the group to continue to target the young people who are the promise of the future.

News continues after this ad

According to Garba Shehu’s statement, Buhari said, “Your work is very important in helping, especially the youth, to understand one another and at the same time, to be proud of their heritage. This great initiative by you will help future generations to plan well and live together in peace. On our part, we will continue to solve our problems, especially as they relate to the youth. We are big in size and population, facing many challenges, but in many areas, we are trying. In seven-and-a-half years, I have done my best,’’

Shehu stated that the Foundation Secretary General said they had come to inform the President, and to invite him to attend the conferment upon him, the Abu Dhabi Foundation’s award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in promoting peace and security.

They said the conferment was in line with the Foundation’s work in fighting religious extremism and promoting peaceful coexistence and dialogue amongst all religions.

News continues after this ad

For the records

The declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari in faraway Washington will contrast with the views of most Nigerians who feel that his administration had not done enough to tackle the various challenges confronting Nigeria, which include insecurity, poverty, job creation, and so on.